Teradata (TDC) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Teradata (TDC - Free Report) reported $438 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 5%. EPS of $0.42 for the same period compares to $0.31 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $432.13 million, representing a surprise of +1.36%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.44%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.41.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Teradata performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Annual recurring revenue (ARR) - Total: $1.52 billion versus $1.47 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Perpetual software licenses and hardware: $7 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $9.10 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -50%.
  • Revenue- Recurring: $360 million versus $353.06 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.8% change.
  • Revenue- Consulting services: $71 million versus $69.97 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.4% change.
  • Gross profit- Consulting services: $4 million versus $10.30 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Gross profit- Recurring: $255 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $257.93 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Teradata here>>>

Shares of Teradata have returned -3.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

