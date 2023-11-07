Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Par Petroleum (PARR) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Par Petroleum (PARR - Free Report) reported $2.58 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 25.4%. EPS of $3.15 for the same period compares to $2.88 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.46 billion, representing a surprise of +4.70%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.96%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.03.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Par Petroleum performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Refining - Feedstocks Throughput: 198200 millions of barrels of oil per day versus the two-analyst average estimate of 199980 millions of barrels of oil per day.
  • Hawaii Refinery - Feedstocks Throughput: 82.3 millions of barrels of oil per day versus the two-analyst average estimate of 85.78 millions of barrels of oil per day.
  • Retail sales volumes: 31,137 Kgal compared to the 30,197.5 Kgal average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Wyoming Refinery - Feedstocks Throughput: 19.5 millions of barrels of oil per day compared to the 18.03 millions of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Washington Refinery - Feedstocks Throughput: 41 millions of barrels of oil per day compared to the 41.06 millions of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Refining: $233.62 million compared to the $220.05 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Logistics: $29.14 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $29.58 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Retail: $16.66 million versus $14.43 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Par Petroleum have remained unchanged over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

