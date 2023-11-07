We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Par Petroleum (PARR) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
Par Petroleum (PARR - Free Report) reported $2.58 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 25.4%. EPS of $3.15 for the same period compares to $2.88 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.46 billion, representing a surprise of +4.70%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.96%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.03.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Par Petroleum performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Total Refining - Feedstocks Throughput: 198200 millions of barrels of oil per day versus the two-analyst average estimate of 199980 millions of barrels of oil per day.
- Hawaii Refinery - Feedstocks Throughput: 82.3 millions of barrels of oil per day versus the two-analyst average estimate of 85.78 millions of barrels of oil per day.
- Retail sales volumes: 31,137 Kgal compared to the 30,197.5 Kgal average estimate based on two analysts.
- Wyoming Refinery - Feedstocks Throughput: 19.5 millions of barrels of oil per day compared to the 18.03 millions of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on two analysts.
- Washington Refinery - Feedstocks Throughput: 41 millions of barrels of oil per day compared to the 41.06 millions of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on two analysts.
- Adjusted EBITDA- Refining: $233.62 million compared to the $220.05 million average estimate based on two analysts.
- Adjusted EBITDA- Logistics: $29.14 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $29.58 million.
- Adjusted EBITDA- Retail: $16.66 million versus $14.43 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Par Petroleum have remained unchanged over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.