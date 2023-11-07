Back to top

ThredUp (TDUP) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

ThredUp (TDUP - Free Report) reported $82.05 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 20.8%. EPS of -$0.17 for the same period compares to -$0.24 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $83.04 million, representing a surprise of -1.19%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.17.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how ThredUp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Active Buyers: 1,800 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1,936.67 thousand.
  • Number of Orders: 1,800 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1,782.91 thousand.
  • Revenue- Product: $24.21 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $29.55 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.3%.
  • Revenue- Consignment: $57.84 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $53.60 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +39.2%.
Shares of ThredUp have returned +17.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

