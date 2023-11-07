Back to top

Image: Bigstock

OPKO Health (OPK) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2023, OPKO Health (OPK - Free Report) reported revenue of $178.6 million, down 0.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.11, compared to -$0.11 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.09% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $174.95 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.09, the EPS surprise was -22.22%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how OPKO Health performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Revenue from transfer of intellectual property and other: $6.25 million compared to the $9.32 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +38.8% year over year.
  • Revenues- Revenue from products: $40.67 million compared to the $35.14 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +25.5% year over year.
  • Revenues- Revenue from services: $131.68 million versus $130.48 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.8% change.
Shares of OPKO Health have returned -11.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

