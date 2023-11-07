Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Talos Energy (TALO) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Talos Energy (TALO - Free Report) reported $383.14 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.6%. EPS of $0.15 for the same period compares to $0.75 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.52% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $377.4 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.18, the EPS surprise was -16.67%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Talos Energy performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average daily production - NGL: 4.4 millions of barrels of oil versus the two-analyst average estimate of 4.8 millions of barrels of oil.
  • Average daily production - Natural gas: 65.3 millions of cubic feet versus 68.25 millions of cubic feet estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Average daily production - Oil: 48.4 millions of barrels of oil versus 47.8 millions of barrels of oil estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Average daily production - Total: 63.7 millions of barrels of oil equivalent versus 63.95 millions of barrels of oil equivalent estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Talos Energy have returned +1.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

