Compared to Estimates, Goodyear (GT) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2023, Goodyear (GT - Free Report) reported revenue of $5.14 billion, down 3.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.36, compared to $0.40 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.16 billion, representing a surprise of -0.25%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +111.76%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.17.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Goodyear performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Tire units - Americas: 22.9 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 22.47 million.
  • Tire units - Asia Pacific Tire: 9.9 million compared to the 9.03 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Tire units - Europe Middle East and Africa Tire: 12.5 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 12.57 million.
  • Tire units - Total: 45.3 million versus 44.07 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Sales- Americas: $3.12 billion compared to the $3.16 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.6% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Asia Pacific: $648 million compared to the $643.97 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.2% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Eastern Europe Middle East and Africa: $1.37 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.37 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.2%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Goodyear here>>>

Shares of Goodyear have returned +5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

