Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About AssetMark Financial (AMK) Q3 Earnings

AssetMark Financial (AMK - Free Report) reported $190.52 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 23.2%. EPS of $0.62 for the same period compares to $0.47 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $189.73 million, representing a surprise of +0.42%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.08%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.59.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how AssetMark Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Ending platform assets: $99.60 billion versus $100.92 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Assets in custody at ATC (at period-end): 73,445 compared to the 74,067 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net flows: $1.54 billion versus $1.66 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Asset-based revenue: $143.84 million compared to the $143.76 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.2% year over year.
  • Subscription-based revenue: $3.89 million versus $3.83 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +24.5% change.
  • Other revenue: $5.46 million compared to the $4.67 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +147.8% year over year.
  • Spread-based revenue: $37.33 million versus $40.13 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +76.4% change.
Shares of AssetMark Financial have returned -1.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

