Compared to Estimates, Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2023, Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP - Free Report) reported revenue of $528.51 million, up 13% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.73, compared to $0.79 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.54% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $531.4 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.58, the EPS surprise was +9.49%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Ryman Hospitality Properties performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Entertainment: $82.31 million compared to the $85.58 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.7% year over year.
  • Revenues- Hospitality: $446.20 million compared to the $438.86 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.2% year over year.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.64 compared to the $0.61 average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties have returned +8.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

