New Strong Sell Stocks for November 7th
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
America's CarMart (CRMT - Free Report) operates automotive dealerships and is one of the largest automotive retailers in the United States focused exclusively on the Buy Here/Pay Here segment of the used car market. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 17.1% downward over the last 60 days.
Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP - Free Report) is a diversified producer and marketer of coal to major U.S. utilities and industrial users.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.4% downward over the last 60 days.
BrightSphere Investment Group (BSIG - Free Report) is a diversified multi-boutique asset management company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 6.6% downward over the last 60 days.
