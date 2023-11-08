We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Constellation Energy (CEG) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Lag
Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2023 earnings of $2.26 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.37 by 64.9%. In the year-ago quarter, the company recorded a loss of 57 cents per share.
Total Revenues
Constellation Energy’s total revenues came in at $6,111 million, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6,806 million by 10.2%. The top line, however, improved 0.9% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $6,051 million.
Highlights of the Release
Total operating expenses for the reported quarter were $5,134 million, down 15.7% from $6,091 million in the year-ago period.
Operating income totaled $977 million against a reported loss of $41 million in the year-ago quarter.
Net interest expenses increased 9.3% to $82 million from $75 million in the year-ago period.
In the reported quarter, CEG had repurchased approximately 2.3 million shares worth $250 million. To date, it has successfully repurchased approximately 8.5 million shares using $756 million, inclusive of taxes and transaction costs, of the $1 billion authorization.
Financial Position
As of Sep 30, 2023, Constellation Energy had cash and cash equivalents of $1,889 million compared with $422 million as of Dec 31, 2022.
As of Sep 30, 2023, the company had long-term debt of $7,512 million compared with $4,466 million as of Dec 31, 2022.
Cash used in operating activities amounted to $2,119 million in the first nine months of 2023 against $69 million cash provided in the year-ago period.
Total capital expenditure in the first nine months of 2023 was $1,735 million compared with $1,090 million in the year-ago period.
Guidance
Constellation Energy has raised its adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2023 to the range of $3,800-$4,000 million from the previously projected band of $3,300-$3,700 million.
Zacks Rank
Currently, Constellation Energy sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
