Air Products' (APD) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates on Higher Prices

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. ( APD Quick Quote APD - Free Report) logged fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Sep 30, 2023) earnings from continuing operations of $3.08 per share, up from $2.56 recorded in the year-ago quarter. The bottom line was driven by higher pricing and increased equity affiliates' income that more than offset higher costs. Barring one-time items, earnings per share were $3.15. It beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.11. The industrial gases giant generated revenues of $3,191.3 million, down around 11% year over year. The figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,307.5 million. Higher prices (up 2%) and favorable currency swings were more than offset by lower energy cost pass-through.
Segment Highlights
Revenues in the Americas segment were down 12% year over year to $1,351.3 million. The figure was higher than our estimate of $1,310.6 million. Sales declined as higher volumes and pricing were more than offset by lower energy cost pass-through.
Revenues in the Europe segment declined 18% year over year to $711.7 million. It was lower than our estimate of $859.4 million. Stable volume and favorable currency were more than offset by lower energy cost pass-through and lower pricing. Revenues in the Asia segment fell 7% year over year to $801.5 million. It was lower than our estimate of $903.3 million. Increased pricing and higher energy cost pass through were more than offset by reduced volumes and unfavorable currency. FY23 Results
Earnings from continuing operations for fiscal 2023 was $10.30 per share, compared with earnings of $10.08 a year ago. Revenues were $12.6 billion for the full year, down around 1% year over year.
Financials
Air Products ended the fiscal 2023 with cash and cash items of $1,617 million, down about 3% year over year. Long-term debt was up around 44% year over year to $9,280.6 million.
Outlook
Air Products expects fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $12.80-$13.10, indicating 13% growth from the prior year’s adjusted earnings at the midpoint. For the first quarter of fiscal 2024, the company expects adjusted earnings per share in the range of $2.90-$3.05, suggesting a rise of 13% at the midpoint from the year-ago quarter.
Air Products expects capital expenditures in the range of $5 billion to $5.5 billion for fiscal 2024. Price Performance
The company’s shares have gained 3.6% in the past year compared with an 11.3% decline of the
industry.
APD currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Better-ranked stocks worth a look in the basic materials space include Koppers Holdings Inc. ( KOP Quick Quote KOP - Free Report) , WestRock Company ( WRK Quick Quote WRK - Free Report) and The Andersons Inc. ( ANDE Quick Quote ANDE - Free Report) .
