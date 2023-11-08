Back to top

Hamilton Lane (HLNE) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2023, Hamilton Lane (HLNE - Free Report) reported revenue of $126.88 million, down 17.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.89, compared to $1.02 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $127.32 million, representing a surprise of -0.35%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -6.32%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.95.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Hamilton Lane performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Fee Earning AUM - Customized Separate Accounts (CSA): $35.85 billion compared to the $36.82 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Fee Earning AUM - Total: $61.24 billion compared to the $61.69 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Fee Earning AUM - Specialized Funds (SF): $25.19 billion versus $24.87 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Total AUM & AUA: $853.99 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $841.52 billion.
  • Assets Under Management (AUM): $119.18 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $121.77 billion.
  • Assets Under Advisement (AUA): $734.80 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $719.75 billion.
  • Revenues- Management and advisory fees: $109.18 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $108.30 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.6%.
  • Revenues- Management and advisory fees- Customized separate accounts: $32.04 million compared to the $32.79 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenues- Incentive fees: $17.69 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $19.03 million.
  • Revenues- Management and advisory fees- Specialized funds: $62.39 million compared to the $60.45 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenues- Management and advisory fees- Fund reimbursement revenue: $1.23 million versus $1.60 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Management and advisory fees- Distribution management: $1.25 million compared to the $0.98 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Hamilton Lane have returned +1.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

