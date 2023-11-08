Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (BSY) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2023, Bentley Systems, Incorporated (BSY - Free Report) reported revenue of $306.61 million, up 14.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.22, compared to $0.19 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $299.9 million, representing a surprise of +2.24%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +15.79%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.19.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Bentley Systems, Incorporated performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Revenue - YoY growth: 14.3% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 11.8%.
  • Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR): $1.12 billion versus $1.11 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenue - Subscriptions - YoY growth: 15.1% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 13.7%.
  • Revenues- Services: $23.97 million compared to the $23.89 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.7% year over year.
  • Revenues- Subscriptions: $270.75 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $267.54 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.1%.
  • Revenues- Perpetual licenses: $11.89 million versus $9.50 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +25.7% change.
Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated have returned -9.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

