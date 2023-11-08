Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Perrigo (PRGO) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended September 2023, Perrigo (PRGO - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.12 billion, up 2.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.64, compared to $0.56 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.19 billion, representing a surprise of -5.92%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -1.54%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.65.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Perrigo performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI): $420.30 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $418.92 million.
  • Net Sales- Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA): $703.50 million versus $775.61 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Consumer Self-Care International (GP)- Proforma/Adjusted (CSCI): $215.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $223.51 million.
  • Consumer Self-Care Americas (GP)- Proforma/Adjusted (CSCA): $228.50 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $234.98 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Perrigo here>>>

Shares of Perrigo have returned -5.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise