Enfusion, Inc. (ENFN) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Enfusion, Inc. (ENFN - Free Report) reported $44.36 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 13.3%. EPS of $0.04 for the same period compares to $0.02 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.92% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $43.95 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.05, the EPS surprise was -20.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Enfusion, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Platform subscriptions: $40.86 million versus $40.22 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.6% change.
  • Revenues- Managed services: $3.03 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $3.19 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20.9%.
  • Revenues- Other: $0.47 million versus $0.21 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -32% change.
Shares of Enfusion, Inc. have returned -8.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

