Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Triumph Group (TGI) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended September 2023, Triumph Group (TGI - Free Report) reported revenue of $354.06 million, up 15.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.01, compared to $0.07 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.57% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $335.39 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.01, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Triumph Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Interiors: $35.29 million versus $39.17 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.6% change.
  • Net Sales- Systems & Support: $318.80 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $296.41 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.3%.
  • Operating Profit/(loss)- Systems & Support: $54.64 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $47.06 million.
  • Operating Profit/(loss)- Corporate: -$13.29 million compared to the -$7.42 million average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Triumph Group here>>>

Shares of Triumph Group have returned +6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Triumph Group, Inc. (TGI) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise