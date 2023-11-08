Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Delek US Holdings (DK) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Delek US Holdings (DK - Free Report) reported $4.75 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 10.8%. EPS of $2.02 for the same period compares to $0.02 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.97 billion, representing a surprise of +19.75%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +48.53%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.36.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Delek US Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Throughput Capacity Per Day - Tyler TX Refinery: 75,995 BBL/D versus 76,083.41 BBL/D estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Total Throughput Capacity Per Day - Krotz Springs LA Refinery: 80,760 BBL/D versus 81,032.23 BBL/D estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Total Throughput Capacity Per Day - El Dorado AR Refinery: 84,282 BBL/D versus the five-analyst average estimate of 78,178.01 BBL/D.
  • Total Throughput Capacity Per Day - Big Spring TX Refinery: 64,911 BBL/D versus 64,412.05 BBL/D estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Retail Fuel Margin ($/Gallon) - Retail Segment: $0.42 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $0.36.
  • Average number of stores (End of Period) - Retail Segment: 250 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 248.
  • Retail Fuel Sales (Gallons) - Retail Segment: 43,170 Kgal compared to the 43,971.86 Kgal average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Total Throughput Capacity Per Day - Krotz Springs LA Refinery - Other feedstocks: 3,628 BBL/D versus 3,067.3 BBL/D estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Total Throughput Capacity Per Day - Krotz Springs LA Refinery - Crude oil: 77,132 BBL/D compared to the 78,003.95 BBL/D average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Revenue- Retail: $236.50 million versus $215.76 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.6% change.
  • Revenue- Logistics: $275.90 million versus $272.04 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +65.3% change.
  • Revenue- Refining: $4.62 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $3.73 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.9%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Delek US Holdings here>>>

Shares of Delek US Holdings have returned +2.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

