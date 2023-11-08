Back to top

Amneal (AMRX) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX - Free Report) reported $620.04 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 13.7%. EPS of $0.19 for the same period compares to $0.14 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.03% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $613.74 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.12, the EPS surprise was +58.33%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Amneal performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Revenue- Generics Segment: $390.86 million compared to the $370.88 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.6% year over year.
  • Net Revenue- AvKARE Segment: $131.88 million compared to the $126.82 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +24.6% year over year.
  • Net Revenue- Specialty Segment: $97.30 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $100.16 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.7%.
Shares of Amneal have returned +5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

