Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Air Products and Chemicals (APD) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Air Products and Chemicals (APD - Free Report) reported $3.19 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 10.6%. EPS of $3.15 for the same period compares to $2.89 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.51% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.31 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.11, the EPS surprise was +1.29%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Air Products and Chemicals performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Industrial Gases- Middle East and India: $36.60 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $44.18 million.
  • Revenue-Industrial Gases- Americas: $1.35 billion compared to the $1.34 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -12.4% year over year.
  • Revenue-Industrial Gases- Europe: $711.70 million versus $791.23 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -17.6% change.
  • Revenue-Industrial Gases- Asia: $801.50 million compared to the $885.03 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.8% year over year.
  • Revenue- Corporate and other: $290.20 million compared to the $227.93 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.5% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Air Products and Chemicals here>>>

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals have returned +2.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise