Compared to Estimates, Premier, Inc. (PINC) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2023, Premier, Inc. (PINC - Free Report) reported revenue of $318.75 million, up 1.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.54, compared to $0.52 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.05% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $303.43 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.45, the EPS surprise was +20.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Premier, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Revenue-- Supply Chain Services- Products: $50.59 million versus $62.39 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -14.1% change.
  • Net Revenue- Supply Chain Services- Services and software licenses- Net administrative fees: $149.03 million compared to the $144.76 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.7% year over year.
  • Net Revenue- Supply Chain Services- Software licenses, other services and support: $11.19 million versus $10.02 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.3% change.
  • Net Revenue- Performance Services: $108.01 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $103.14 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.7%.
  • Net Revenue- Supply Chain Services: $210.80 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $217.16 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.1%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Premier, Inc. here>>>

Shares of Premier, Inc. have returned -6.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

