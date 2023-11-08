Back to top

Image: Bigstock

International Money Express (IMXI) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended September 2023, International Money Express (IMXI - Free Report) reported revenue of $172.44 million, up 22.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.51, compared to $0.54 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $169.7 million, representing a surprise of +1.61%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.50.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how International Money Express performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Other income: $2.36 million compared to the $1.15 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +97.2% year over year.
  • Revenue- Foreign exchange gain, net: $22.69 million versus $24.70 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.4% change.
  • Revenue- Wire transfer and money order fees, net: $147.39 million compared to the $144.15 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +22.1% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for International Money Express here>>>

Shares of International Money Express have returned -1.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC. (IMXI) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise