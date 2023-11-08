Back to top

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (OLPX) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2023, Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (OLPX - Free Report) reported revenue of $123.56 million, down 30% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.05, compared to $0.11 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $115.98 million, representing a surprise of +6.54%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +25.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.04.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Olaplex Holdings, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Professional: $48.30 million compared to the $46.04 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -23.3% year over year.
  • Revenue- DTC: $32.10 million versus $32.78 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -18.3% change.
  • Revenue- Specialty retail: $43.20 million compared to the $36.61 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -41.8% year over year.
Shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. have returned -24.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

