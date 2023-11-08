Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Gen Digital (GEN) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2023, Gen Digital (GEN - Free Report) reported revenue of $955 million, up 27.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.47, compared to $0.45 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $942.87 million, representing a surprise of +1.29%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.47.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Gen Digital performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Direct average revenue per user (ARPU): $7.28 compared to the $7.30 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Average direct customer count: 38.5 million versus 38.2 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Partner revenues: $95 million compared to the $96.96 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +28.4% year over year.
  • Direct customer revenues: $837 million compared to the $885.53 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +26.8% year over year.
Shares of Gen Digital have returned +0.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

