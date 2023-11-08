We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Gogo (GOGO) Q3 Earnings
For the quarter ended September 2023, Gogo (GOGO - Free Report) reported revenue of $97.95 million, down 7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.16, compared to $0.15 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $103.21 million, representing a surprise of -5.10%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +23.08%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.13.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Gogo performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Aircraft online - ATG: 7,150 compared to the 7,168 average estimate based on six analysts.
- Average monthly service revenue per aircraft online - ATG: $3,373 versus $3,451.06 estimated by five analysts on average.
- Average monthly service revenue per aircraft online - Satellite: $294 compared to the $294.11 average estimate based on five analysts.
- Aircraft Online, Satellite: 4,395 compared to the 4,413 average estimate based on five analysts.
- Units Sold - Business Aviation - Satellite: 40 compared to the 47 average estimate based on three analysts.
- Units Sold - Business Aviation - ATG: 192 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 273.
- Average equipment revenue per unit sold - Satellite: $39 compared to the $51.75 average estimate based on three analysts.
- Average Equipment revenue per unit sold - ATG: $77 compared to the $72.67 average estimate based on three analysts.
- Service revenue: $79.55 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $80.74 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.7%.
- Equipment revenue: $18.40 million compared to the $22.49 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -38.8% year over year.
Shares of Gogo have returned -10% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.