Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Gogo (GOGO) Q3 Earnings

For the quarter ended September 2023, Gogo (GOGO - Free Report) reported revenue of $97.95 million, down 7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.16, compared to $0.15 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $103.21 million, representing a surprise of -5.10%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +23.08%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.13.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Gogo performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Aircraft online - ATG: 7,150 compared to the 7,168 average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Average monthly service revenue per aircraft online - ATG: $3,373 versus $3,451.06 estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Average monthly service revenue per aircraft online - Satellite: $294 compared to the $294.11 average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Aircraft Online, Satellite: 4,395 compared to the 4,413 average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Units Sold - Business Aviation - Satellite: 40 compared to the 47 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Units Sold - Business Aviation - ATG: 192 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 273.
  • Average equipment revenue per unit sold - Satellite: $39 compared to the $51.75 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Average Equipment revenue per unit sold - ATG: $77 compared to the $72.67 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Service revenue: $79.55 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $80.74 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.7%.
  • Equipment revenue: $18.40 million compared to the $22.49 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -38.8% year over year.
Shares of Gogo have returned -10% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

