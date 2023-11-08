Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Choice Hotels (CHH) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2023, Choice Hotels (CHH - Free Report) reported revenue of $425.56 million, up 2.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.82, compared to $1.56 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.53% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $423.33 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.87, the EPS surprise was -2.67%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Choice Hotels performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • RevPAR Growth: -0.8% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 0.1%.
  • RevPAR: $64.02 versus $63.33 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Rooms - Domestic Franchises: 493,034 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 495,029.
  • Occupancy: 62% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 63.9%.
  • Total Franchise Rooms: 627,694 compared to the 632,515 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Average Daily Rate (ADR): $103.33 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $98.82.
  • Revenues- Other revenues from franchised and managed properties: $217.63 million versus $201.09 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Royalty, licensing and management fees: $148.51 million versus $151.45 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.1% change.
  • Revenues- Owned Hotels: $26.24 million compared to the $22.96 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +31.3% year over year.
  • Revenues- Initial franchise fees: $6.19 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $8.22 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11.7%.
  • Revenues- Platform and procurement services fees: $15.54 million compared to the $17.23 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.9% year over year.
  • Revenues- Other revenues: $11.44 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $21.06 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -63.6%.
Shares of Choice Hotels have returned -6.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

