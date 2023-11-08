Back to top

Sunstone Hotel (SHO) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO - Free Report) reported $247.7 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.4%. EPS of $0.23 for the same period compares to $0.08 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.89% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $245.52 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.20, the EPS surprise was +15.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Sunstone Hotel performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Number of Hotels: 14 compared to the 15 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Number of Rooms: 6,675 compared to the 7,735 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenues- Room: $158.47 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $157.77 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of 0%.
  • Revenues- Other operating: $25.23 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $21.86 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.4%.
  • Revenues- Food and beverage: $64.01 million versus $63.48 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.8% change.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.06 versus $0.05 estimated by four analysts on average.
Shares of Sunstone Hotel have returned +2.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

