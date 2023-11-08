We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Uber (UBER) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
Uber Technologies (UBER - Free Report) reported $9.29 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 11.4%. EPS of $0.10 for the same period compares to -$0.61 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.84% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.47 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.13, the EPS surprise was -23.08%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Uber performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Uber here>>>
- Gross Bookings - Total: $35.28 billion compared to the $34.57 billion average estimate based on 11 analysts.
- Gross Bookings - Delivery: $16.09 billion compared to the $15.75 billion average estimate based on eight analysts.
- Gross Bookings - Freight: $1.28 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $1.27 billion.
- Gross Bookings - Mobility: $17.90 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $17.36 billion.
- Trips: 2,441 versus 2,374 estimated by six analysts on average.
- Monthly Active Platform Consumers (MAPCs): 142 versus 143 estimated by six analysts on average.
- Revenue Margin - Delivery: 18.2% versus 19.6% estimated by five analysts on average.
- Revenue Margin - Mobility: 28.3% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 28.5%.
- Revenue- Mobility: $5.07 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $4.94 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +32.7%.
- Revenue- Delivery: $2.94 billion versus $3.13 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6% change.
- Revenue- Freight: $1.29 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.27 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -26.6%.
- Adjusted EBITDA- Mobility: $1.29 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.22 billion.
Shares of Uber have returned +5.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.