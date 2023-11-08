Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Emerson Electric (EMR) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

Emerson Electric (EMR - Free Report) reported $4.09 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 23.7%. EPS of $1.29 for the same period compares to $1.53 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.2 billion, representing a surprise of -2.72%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -0.77%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.30.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Emerson Electric performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- AspenTech: $249 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $274.76 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.8%.
  • Revenue- Intelligent Devices: $3.15 billion versus $3.21 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Software And Control - Control Systems & Software: $714 million compared to the $726.99 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenue- Intelligent Devices - Final Control: $1.08 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.09 billion.
  • Revenue- Eliminations: -$19 million versus -$23.88 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1800% change.
  • Revenue- Intelligent Devices - Discrete Automation: $666 million compared to the $768.09 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenue- Intelligent Devices - Safety & Productivity: $354 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $360.74 million.
  • Revenue- Software And Control: $963 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1 billion.
  • Revenue- Intelligent Devices - Measurement & Analytical: $1.05 billion versus $995.28 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Earnings before interest and tax- AspenTech: -$47 million compared to the -$19.18 million average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Emerson Electric here>>>

Shares of Emerson Electric have returned -4.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise