Compared to Estimates, Clarivate PLC (CLVT) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Clarivate PLC (CLVT - Free Report) reported $647.2 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. EPS of $0.21 for the same period compares to $0.20 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $631.35 million, representing a surprise of +2.51%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +16.67%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.18.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Clarivate PLC performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Intellectual Property: $211.70 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $210.74 million.
  • Revenue- Life Sciences and Healthcare: $108.30 million versus $104.34 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Academia and Government: $327.20 million compared to the $321.21 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Revenue- Transactional Revenue: $132.30 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $108.21 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.8%.
  • Revenue- Re-occurring revenues: $106.80 million versus $107.33 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4% change.
  • Revenue- Subscription Revenue: $408.10 million compared to the $420.50 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.1% year over year.
Shares of Clarivate PLC have returned +6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

