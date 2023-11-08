Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Squarespace (SQSP) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Squarespace (SQSP - Free Report) reported $257.06 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 18.1%. EPS of -$0.12 for the same period compares to $0.07 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.96% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $252.13 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.12, the EPS surprise was -200.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Squarespace performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total bookings: $267 million versus $257.09 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Annual run-rate revenue (ARRR): $1.01 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.01 billion.
  • Gross Merchandise Value (GMV): $1.50 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.54 billion.
  • Average revenue per unique subscription (ARPUS): $226.05 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $229.36.
  • Unique subscriptions: 4 compared to the 4 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue- Commerce: $77.60 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $74.08 million.
  • Revenue- Presence: $179.50 million compared to the $174.18 million average estimate based on five analysts.
Shares of Squarespace have returned +1.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

