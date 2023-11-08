Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Nov 7, 2023

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. ((AMG - Free Report) ) gained 2% after the company reported third-quarter 2023 earnings of $4.08 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.78 per share.
  • Bumble Inc.’s ((BMBL - Free Report) ) shares declined 4.4% after the company announced that its CEO will step down from the role in January.
  • Shares of Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation ((BVH - Free Report) ) surged 106.8% after the company agreed to a sale to Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. ((HGV - Free Report) ) for $75 per share in a cash deal in the first half of 2024.
  • DISH Network’s ((DISH - Free Report) ) shares plummeted 37.4% after the company reported third-quarter 2023 loss of $0.26 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of $0.25 per share.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


DISH Network Corporation (DISH) - free report >>

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG) - free report >>

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV) - free report >>

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (BVH) - free report >>

Bumble Inc. (BMBL) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-discretionary finance internet