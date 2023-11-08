Back to top

Expeditors International (EXPD) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2023, Expeditors International (EXPD - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.19 billion, down 49.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.16, compared to $2.54 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.32 billion, representing a surprise of -5.75%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -7.20%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.25.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Expeditors International performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Airfreight services: $724.33 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $714.52 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -51.1%.
  • Revenues- Ocean freight and ocean services: $560.28 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $562.11 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -66.7%.
  • Net revenues- Ocean freight and ocean services: $172.61 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $131.55 million.
  • Net revenues- Airfreight services: $207.81 million compared to the $191.04 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net revenues- Customs brokerage and other services: $407.47 million versus $469.12 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Customs brokerage and other services: $905.39 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $941.98 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -24.3%.
Shares of Expeditors International have returned -4.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

