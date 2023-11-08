Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Ballard (BLDP) Q3 Earnings

Ballard Power Systems (BLDP - Free Report) reported $27.58 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 29.2%. EPS of -$0.12 for the same period compares to -$0.14 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +7.13% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $25.74 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.13, the EPS surprise was +7.69%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Ballard performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Application- HD Mobility Subtotal: $21.10 million compared to the $17.14 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenues- Application- Emerging and Other Markets: $3.60 million compared to the $4.50 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenues- Application- Stationary: $2.90 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $5.62 million.
Shares of Ballard have returned +2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

