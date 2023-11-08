We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Insights Into DoubleVerify (DV) Q3: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
In its upcoming report, DoubleVerify Holdings (DV - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.07 per share, reflecting an increase of 16.7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $138.68 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 23.5%.
Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific DoubleVerify metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue by customer type- Measurement' of $45.45 million. The estimate suggests a change of +17% year over year.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenue by customer type- Supply-side customer' stands at $11.66 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.8% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenue by customer type- Activation' will reach $81.84 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +31.6%.
Shares of DoubleVerify have experienced a change of +2.8% in the past month compared to the +1.5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), DV is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>