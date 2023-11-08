Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Q3 Earnings

For the quarter ended September 2023, Akamai Technologies (AKAM - Free Report) reported revenue of $965.48 million, up 9.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.63, compared to $1.26 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $944.57 million, representing a surprise of +2.21%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +7.95%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.51.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Akamai Technologies performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Security: $455.79 million versus $442.07 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.1% change.
  • Revenue- Compute: $130.39 million compared to the $128.53 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.5% year over year.
  • Revenue- Delivery: $379.30 million versus $373.98 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.6% change.
Shares of Akamai Technologies have returned +2.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

