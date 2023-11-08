Back to top

MannKind (MNKD) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

MannKind (MNKD - Free Report) reported $51.25 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 56.1%. EPS of $0.02 for the same period compares to -$0.06 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $48.4 million, representing a surprise of +5.89%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +200.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.02.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how MannKind performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Royalties - collaborations: $20.22 million compared to the $10.73 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +95.4% year over year.
  • Revenues- Revenue - collaborations and services: $13.11 million versus $18.27 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Net revenue - commercial product sales: $17.93 million compared to the $19.42 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.3% year over year.
Shares of MannKind have returned -6.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

