Kroger (KR) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know
Kroger (KR - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $45.11, moving -0.11% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.17%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.9%.
Shares of the supermarket chain witnessed a gain of 1.21% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its gain of 4.99% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.45%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Kroger in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.90, reflecting a 2.27% increase from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $33.93 billion, reflecting a 0.78% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $4.52 per share and a revenue of $150.57 billion, demonstrating changes of +6.86% and +1.56%, respectively, from the preceding year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Kroger. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Right now, Kroger possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Kroger's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.75, so one might conclude that Kroger is trading at a discount comparatively.
Also, we should mention that KR has a PEG ratio of 2.12. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Retail - Supermarkets was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.42 at yesterday's closing price.
The Retail - Supermarkets industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, finds itself in the top 39% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.