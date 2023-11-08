We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing
The most recent trading session ended with Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE - Free Report) standing at $44.51, reflecting a +0.09% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.17%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.9%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 7.23% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 0.56%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.45%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Sea Limited Sponsored ADR in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on November 14, 2023. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.55, signifying a 183.33% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $3.29 billion, reflecting a 12.26% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
SE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.49 per share and revenue of $13.2 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +293.02% and +16.54%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Sea Limited Sponsored ADR. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 2.89% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.86. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 34.96.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, positioning it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.