Jack Henry (JKHY) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Jack Henry (JKHY - Free Report) reported $571.37 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 8%. EPS of $1.39 for the same period compares to $1.46 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.24% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $564.37 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.29, the EPS surprise was +7.75%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Jack Henry performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Core: $186.44 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $187.67 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.5%.
  • Revenues- Payments: $199.36 million versus $200.59 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.9% change.
  • Revenues- Complementary: $161.37 million compared to the $156.09 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.8% year over year.
  • Revenues- Corporate & Other: $24.21 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $18.51 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +26.2%.
  • Revenues- Processing: $229.16 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $219.61 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.6%.
  • Revenues- Services and Support: $342.21 million versus $341.81 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.9% change.
Shares of Jack Henry have returned -1.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

