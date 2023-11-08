Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Vroom (VRM) Q3 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

Vroom (VRM - Free Report) reported $235.63 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 30.9%. EPS of -$0.59 for the same period compares to -$0.64 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $223.9 million, representing a surprise of +5.24%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -43.90%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.41.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Vroom performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Units Sold - Ecommerce: 4,561 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 4,850.
  • Units Sold - Wholesale: 2,270 versus 2,038 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total gross profit per ecommerce unit: $3,144 compared to the $4,297 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Gross profit per ecommerce unit - Product gross profit per ecommerce unit: $2,829 compared to the $2,672 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Gross profit per ecommerce unit - Vehicle gross profit per ecommerce unit: $516 compared to the $1,625 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue- Ecommerce: $149.85 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $157.54 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -33.5%.
  • Revenue- Retail Financing: $40.82 million compared to the $38.75 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue- All Other: $14.06 million versus $13.78 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Wholesale: $30.90 million versus $31.43 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -35.1% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Vroom here>>>

Shares of Vroom have remained unchanged over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Vroom, Inc. (VRM) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise