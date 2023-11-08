Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Travere (TVTX) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Travere Therapeutics (TVTX - Free Report) reported $37.1 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 30.7%. EPS of -$1.17 for the same period compares to -$1.09 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -71.90% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $132.01 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$1.09, the EPS surprise was -7.34%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Travere performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Tiopronin products / Thiola: $25.89 million versus $23.84 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2% change.
  • Revenue- FILSPARI: $8.04 million versus $9.02 million estimated by seven analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Bile acid products: $33.93 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $26.60 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +33.5%.
  • Revenue- License and collaboration revenue: $3.16 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.49 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.9%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Travere here>>>

Shares of Travere have returned -6.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (TVTX) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise