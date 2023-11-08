Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Corsair Gaming, Inc. (CRSR) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (CRSR - Free Report) reported $363.19 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 16.5%. EPS of $0.13 for the same period compares to $0.08 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $350.02 million, representing a surprise of +3.77%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -13.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.15.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Corsair Gaming, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Gaming Components and Systems: $272.84 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $251.24 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +27%.
  • Revenue- Gaming and Creator Peripherals: $90.36 million compared to the $98.77 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.7% year over year.
  • Gross Profit- Gaming Components and Systems: $59.43 million compared to the $56 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Gross Profit- Gaming and Creator Peripherals: $29.93 million versus $32.59 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. have returned -7.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

