VTEX (VTEX) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

VTEX (VTEX - Free Report) reported $50.63 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 30.7%. EPS of -$0.01 for the same period compares to -$0.06 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.80% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $48.78 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.03, the EPS surprise was +66.67%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how VTEX performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • GMV: $4 billion compared to the $3.86 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenue- Services revenue: $3.08 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $3.10 million.
  • Revenue- Subscription revenue: $47.54 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $46.07 million.
Shares of VTEX have returned +14.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

