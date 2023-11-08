Back to top

Steris (STE) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Steris (STE - Free Report) reported $1.34 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 11.8%. EPS of $2.03 for the same period compares to $1.99 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.25% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.29 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.05, the EPS surprise was -0.98%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Steris performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Healthcare: $870.06 million compared to the $809.67 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18.7% year over year.
  • Revenues- Life Sciences: $133.10 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $132.55 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.8%.
  • Revenues- Dental: $104.16 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $107.72 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5%.
  • Revenues- Applied Sterilization Technologies: $235.05 million compared to the $237.75 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.2% year over year.
  • Revenues- Life Sciences- Service: $38.25 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $38.61 million.
  • Revenues- Life Sciences- Capital equipment: $35.44 million compared to the $32.61 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenues- Life Sciences- Consumables: $59.41 million versus $62.90 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Healthcare Products- Capital equipment: $254.91 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $236.53 million.
  • Revenues- Healthcare Products- Consumables: $306.03 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $277.83 million.
  • Revenues- Healthcare Products- Service: $309.13 million compared to the $286.24 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Operating income / (loss)- Healthcare: $204.05 million versus $184.07 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Operating income / (loss)- Life Sciences: $50.28 million versus $53.20 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Steris have returned -3.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

