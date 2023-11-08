Back to top

National CineMedia (NCMI) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

National CineMedia (NCMI - Free Report) reported $24.7 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 54.7%. EPS of $0.33 for the same period compares to -$1.30 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $61.05 million, representing a surprise of -59.54%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +335.71%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.14.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how National CineMedia performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Local advertising revenue: $12.90 million compared to the $13.05 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +31.6% year over year.
  • Revenue- National and regional advertising revenue: $52 million compared to the $43.10 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +31% year over year.
  • Revenue- Total advertising revenue (excluding beverage): $64.90 million versus $56.10 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Founding member advertising revenue from beverage concessionaire agreements: $4.70 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4.95 million.
Shares of National CineMedia have returned -6.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

