Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Clarus Corporation (CLAR) Q3 Earnings

For the quarter ended September 2023, Clarus Corporation (CLAR - Free Report) reported revenue of $100.08 million, down 13.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.16, compared to $0.26 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.73% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $101.84 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.28, the EPS surprise was -42.86%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Clarus Corporation performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Outdoor: $61.08 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $55.43 million.
  • Revenue- Adventure: $20.23 million versus $19.23 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.7% change.
  • Revenue- Precision Sport: $18.77 million versus $27.60 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -45.1% change.
Shares of Clarus Corporation have returned -7.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

