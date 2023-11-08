Mosaic (MOS) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Mosaic (
MOS Quick Quote MOS - Free Report) reported $3.55 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 33.7%. EPS of $0.68 for the same period compares to $3.22 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.16 billion, representing a surprise of +12.32%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -15.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.80.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Mosaic performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Mosaic Fertilizantes - Sales volumes - Total Finished Product: 3,060 KTon compared to the 2,974.99 KTon average estimate based on four analysts. Potash - Average finished product selling price (destination): $324 compared to the $286.63 average estimate based on four analysts. Phosphates - Average finished product selling price (destination): $569 compared to the $549.09 average estimate based on four analysts. Phosphates - Sales volumes - Total Finished Product: 1,651 KTon versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1,743.06 KTon. Mosaic Fertilizantes - Average finished product selling price (destination): $566 compared to the $580.04 average estimate based on four analysts. Potash - Sales volumes - Total Finished Product: 2,220 KTon versus the four-analyst average estimate of 2,217.41 KTon. Potash - Sales volumes - Performance products: 177 KTon versus the three-analyst average estimate of 225 KTon. Mosaic Fertilizantes - Sales volumes - Potash produced in Brazil: 62 KTon compared to the 68.33 KTon average estimate based on three analysts. Net sales- Phosphates: $986 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $970.30 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -37.5%. Net sales- Mosaic Fertilizantes: $1.73 billion compared to the $1.67 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -34.2% year over year. Net sales- Corporate and Other: $111 million compared to the -$132.72 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -138.3% year over year. Net sales- Potash: $720 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $634.78 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -49.7%. View all Key Company Metrics for Mosaic here>>>
Shares of Mosaic have returned -9.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
