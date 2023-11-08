Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Open Lending (LPRO) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Open Lending (LPRO - Free Report) reported $26.01 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 48.7%. EPS of $0.02 for the same period compares to $0.19 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $32.6 million, representing a surprise of -20.22%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -71.43%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.07.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Open Lending performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Profit share: $8.02 million compared to the $15.52 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -69.8% year over year.
  • Revenue- Program fees: $15.42 million compared to the $14.55 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -29.4% year over year.
  • Revenue- Claims administration service fees: $2.57 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.26 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12%.
Shares of Open Lending have returned -9.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

