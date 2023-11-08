Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Intapp (INTA) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Intapp (INTA - Free Report) reported $101.58 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 27.7%. EPS of $0.06 for the same period compares to $0.01 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $96.82 million, representing a surprise of +4.91%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +100.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.03.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Intapp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Cloud annual recurring revenue (Cloud ARR): $242.50 million versus $233.07 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Total ARR: $350.10 million compared to the $339.85 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Total Recurring Revenues: $86.96 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $82.67 million.
  • Revenues- Professional Services: $14.61 million compared to the $14.15 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +39.5% year over year.
  • Total Recurring Revenues- Subscription license: $13.90 million compared to the $11.95 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.5% year over year.
  • Total Recurring Revenues- SaaS and support: $73.06 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $70.71 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +28.6%.
Shares of Intapp have returned -6.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

