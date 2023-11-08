Back to top

Agiliti (AGTI) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2023, Agiliti (AGTI - Free Report) reported revenue of $291.63 million, up 7.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.09, compared to $0.19 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.92% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $280.64 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.10, the EPS surprise was -10.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Agiliti performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Clinical Engineering: $114.65 million versus $109.62 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.6% change.
  • Revenue- Onsite Managed Services: $63.79 million compared to the $65.70 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1% year over year.
  • Revenue- Equipment Solutions: $113.20 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $105.29 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.8%.
Shares of Agiliti have returned +7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

